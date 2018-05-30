Kenya: What You Need to Know About Sauti Sol's Sassy Dancer

Photo: Aggie/Instagram

Aggie the dancer

Aggie the dancer is her name on social media. The girl has taken over the interwebs with her killer moves in a stripped multi colored jumpsuit in Sauti Sol's new hit Short and Sweet.

She has become a huge internet sensation to the point of having look alike animations designed.

Aggie is choreographer Oscar Mwalo's girlfriend and interestingly it was Oscar who choreographed the dance in Short and Sweet hit.

Aggie won the best female dancer category in the MZUKA dance Africa awards 2016.

Her main job is dance and she spoke about finding her purpose during the Blaze summit where she encouraged youths with interest in art.

