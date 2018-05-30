South Africa: One-Year Countdown to Cricket World Cup Begins

Wednesday marks a year to go until the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup, with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30, 2019.

The format for the 2019 edition, the same used in Australia and New Zealand in 1992, sees the 10 best teams in the world go head to head in a round-robin format, resulting in a true world champion.

To celebrate the milestone and start the countdown, London-based artist Caleb Femi has written a Cricket World Cup declaration setting out the promise of the event to fans around the world and what it means to cricket fans in England and Wales.

"The ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales is truly unique," said ICC CEO Dave Richardson .

"It offers every competing nation a 'home crowd' atmosphere with passionate fans. That combined with the best teams in the world going head to head in outstanding venues is a fantastic combination for cricket fans globally.

"We're going to make this event a great celebration of cricket and the cultural diversity of our sport, bringing people and communities together from Manchester to Mumbai and Southampton to Sydney."

Source: Sport24