Police in Bulawayo say they do not have enough equipment to provide adequate services during the harmonised elections.

The elections are likely to be held in July as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is still to proclaim the dates.

Addressing the media a press conference, Tuesday, ZRP Assistant Commissioner Jimmy Khumalo said while they were prepared for the elections they are faced with a shortage of equipment.

"The province is critically under equipped but the commander here has informed us that something is being done vis- a-vis buying of equipment for use especially on road blocks, communication equipment in form of radios and those deployed on polling stations.

"The police general headquarters is set to meet our requirement. In the province, the police is geared and prepared for the elections," said Assistant Commissioner Khumalo.

The top cop said 2 372 police officers will be deployed to cover 410 polling stations in the city's 29 wards.

"The province is carrying out vigorous training; already our senior officers will be visiting ward workshops. Through regional legal officer, we have done our chief inspectors and inspectors and we are now on our assistant inspectors who are also doing this exercise to meet requirements so that when the election date is announced we will be ready to hit the ground running".

Speaking at the same meeting, Commander of the 2018 ZRP Harmonised Elections Committee Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said they were ready to clamp down on any politically related violence in the run up to and during the polls.

"The ZRP has a zero tolerance on all forms of politically motivated crimes and thus will arrest anyone who engages in all forms of violence.

"May I, thus, implore all political parties to reign in their members," he said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Makodza also urged the media "to preach the word of peace, tolerance and condemn violence in all its forms".

Members of the public were also implored to report cases of violence so that they are dealt with swiftly.