Namibia: 'Cosafa Comfort Killing Ambition'

COSAFA players are too comfortable and lack ambition say former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke and ex-Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe.

Hence the low numbers of players from this region plying their trade at the highest level in Europe where west and north Africans feature prominently.

The pair, who impacted the English Premier League during the mid-90s and early naughties, made the observation during the SuperSport 2018 Fifa World Cup coverage promotion and History of Football launches held in Johannesburg last week.

"Every footballer should want to play at the highest level and want to play against the best in the world," said Radebe, who joined Leeds United in 1994 aged 25.

"A lot of youngsters when they watch TV, they see all the glory [of top footballers] but they don't realise what goes on behind all that. We're human as well. We made sacrifices to be able to achieve what we have," he said.

"First of all, I'm a township boy who had never been on a flight so far from home. I didn't know where Leeds was. I didn't know what to expect. But I had to open myself up to life. Not as a footballer, but as a person.

"You get to learn a different culture. You have to adapt to a different environment, Which is very harsh and different from back home," the 49 year-old explained.

While he may not have won any silverware with Leeds, Radebe is hugely adored by the club's faithful for his charisma on and off the pitch.

His greatest achievement at the club remains a fairytale run to the Uefa Champions League semi-finals in the 2000-01 season. During this time, Lucas turned down the chance to move to Manchester United, AC Milan and Roma, with Alex Ferguson famously quoted as saying, "Everyone should be interested in Lucas."

Disaster struck when serious knee and ankle injuries curtailed his career, keeping him out of the game for almost two years, and he subsequently found it difficult to regain his form and his place in the team.

"Only in need and in opportunity are you able to improve your life. The reason we are in the state in our football is because we are not ambitious enough. Forget about the money. It's not all about the money," Radebe said.

"It's about your God-given talent. The money will look after itself. Discipline, the ambition to improve as a footballer, passion and the love of the game is what will take you somewhere," said the former Bafana Bafana captain who was capped 70 times by his country.

"Those are the values that you need and will sustain you. They will put you on a pedestal where people respect you and look up to you. And that puts you head and shoulders above most."

TREBLE WINNER

Arguably Trinidad and Tobago's most recognisable player, Dwight Yorke was a key figure in the revered Manchester United side that won the Uefa Champions League, English Premiership and FA Cup treble in 1998.

Yorke moved to England as a 16 year-old and spent 10 years at Aston Villa before moving on to record his most successful professional period with United.

"Even though I was already playing for my national team at the time, It wasn't easy coming to Villa. I left home at a very young age to come and realise my dreams in England. But it's what I wanted to do and I knew it had to be done to realise that ambition of playing at the highest level," Yorke said.

"You have to have the mentality to want to succeed. Every player must want to reach the top of the game and represent your country. To play in Europe, where the level is so high and where you play with or against the top players in football, that's what you should aspire to and not be comfortable in your home league," Yorke said.

Many players in the region see a stint in the resource-laden South African Premiership as an achievement, added former Bafana Bafana defender Mathew Booth, who spent seven years in Russia playing for Rostov and Krylia Sovetov.

"I don't think many players will want to experience playing in Russia mainly due to terribly cold the weather. But playing in an environment like that helps build character. It tests you on and off the pitch," said Booth.

"Obviously I went for the money, but overall, I went there to test myself. But these days, I think players get paid very well in the PSL and would rather keep earning that money here than go abroad where conditions are more challenging," he said.