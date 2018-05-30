Lloyd Mutasa's return to the Dynamos bench could take longer than had been anticipated after the meeting which was supposed to formalise his return failed to take place yesterday.

The Glamour Boys want to reverse the executive's resolution to sack the coach earlier this month and replace him with his former assistant Biggie Zuze on an interim basis.

Dynamos president Kenny Mubaiwa yesterday confirmed they had scheduled a meeting with Mutasa "to chart the way forward" but the coach could not make it as he was tied up with the national team duties.

Mutasa, who is one of Sunday Chidzambwa's assistants in the national team set-up, is currently in camp with the squad preparing for the COSAFA Cup currently underway in South Africa.

The DeMbare board, led by Bernard Marriot-Lusengo, has ordered the executive to reinstate the coach following the team's disappointing run under caretaker coach Zuze. Mubaiwa yesterday gave a strong indication that Mutasa will bounce back although he could not explicitly confirm the development.

The Harare businessman said Mutasa was still part of Dynamos since he was redeployed to the position of technical director.

"I think it is very clear that results have not been coming as expected. We did a reshuffle recently and had hoped to see a quick turnaround in terms of the team winning games and moving away from the bottom half of the table but that has not happened. "As a result, when things are not working out it calls for us to go back to the drawing board. So we called for a meeting which involves all of us from the executive to give our views.

"We also wanted Lloyd to be part of this, remember he is still very much part of our structures. Lloyd was elevated to the position of Technical Director so we had wanted him to be available (yesterday) to review how things have been going and then chart the way forward.

"Unfortunately he did not make it because of the commitments he has with the national team. But we have to meet urgently," said Mubaiwa.

Mutasa was in charge for the opening 10 games of the season when DeMbare managed only nine points.

The poor start cost him his job with his assistant Zuze taking the reins on interim basis.

However, the club has continued to struggle for results.

The leadership is not happy the team has only managed to add five points to their tally in the last four games under the new technical team.

Dynamos are currently 11th on the log standings with 14 points from 14 starts.

Mutasa is likely to return together with goalkeepers' coach Zondai Nyaungwa with Zuze reverting to his old role as one of the assistants.

DeMbare will travel to Triangle this weekend for their next assignment.

But Mutasa, even if he is reinstated today, may not be available for the next two weeks as he is scheduled to leave for South Africa with the COSAFA Cup squad tomorrow. If the Warriors progress to the finals, it may also mean that he could return just before the Premiership break in June. PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed the mid-season break in a circular yesterday.

"This serves to advise that we will be taking a two-week break after the conclusion of the first round of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday Seventeen matches to be played on the weekend of 16/17 June 2018.

"We will resume the competitive matches on Saturday 07 July 2018. Please note that we will not sanction any local friendly matches during the break.

"We will be requesting stadium owners to attend to the playing pitches during the period."

Fixtures

Friday

Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (NSS)

Saturday

FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (NSS), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Sunday

CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (NSS), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)