Nigeria: Bandits Gun Down Two Cops in Rivers

Two policemen have been killed by unknown gunmen around Eliparawo Junction, by Ada-George road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source privy to the development said the unknown gunmen who arrived the scene on a black Highlander Jeep had trailed the police personnel, who were on a private car at about 10:12pm, Tuesday, and opened fire on them.

The source who gave his name simply as Iyke noted that two cops died immediate, adding that one other who survived the incident sustained bullet wound.

He said the killers had escaped while the policeman who suffered bullet wound was rushed to hospital by passersby before a team of police officers and men on distress arrived.

"I was seating with my friends in a bar near the place where the incident took place, we just saw one black Highlander just cross a white car whose occupants were police men, what we just heard was gun shots.

"When we rushed there, we saw one police officer laying died on the ground and another died inside the vehicle while the third officer who sustained bullet wound we rushed him to hospital, the killers just escape before other police men arrived the scene, that was what I saw".

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing of the two police officers, revealing that the vehicle the killers used has been identified.

Omoni said the command has commenced investigation immediately to uncover the circumstances that led to the act, promising that those behind the evil act against Nigeria Police Officers who were on their duty would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said: "Yes I am aware of the killing of two police officers around Ada-George, our men have identified the car that was used to carry out the attack. We have deposited the corps at the mortuary, investigations have commenced to track down the perpetrators of that evil act against police men who were on their duties, we must get them."