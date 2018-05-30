Cameroon: Action Is the Real Solution

The World Environment Day opens floodgates of awareness as Cameroon grapples with completely eliminating use of plastic pollutants.

Five years have gone past since the government of Cameroon formally banned the use of non biodegradable plastics in the country. How far this ban has been respected by users is another issue. In effect, following the decision of the Minister of the Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development, the airwaves went full with information on the ban and the danger of using non biodegradable plastic material. The fight organised by the authorities concerned yielded palpable fruit at its embryonic stage.

Many shops resorted to other unconventional alternatives. Some were unable to provide the necessary services to customers for lack of packaging material. As nature would have it, this often led to serious squabbles between them and their customers. In some traditional restaurants where food was initially wrapped with plastic papers, owners switched to banana leaves. Many said, this was temporal pending the arrival of alternative packaging material.

But the trend of events did not seem to go the right way with the delay in the alternative solution. This explains why many users fell back to the old practice. Plastic pollutants which had disappeared following the ban gradually reappeared. Their reappearance entails a new challenge for authorities of the Ministry of the Environment and Nature Protection who are visibly aware.

The launching of activities ahead of the June 05, World Environment Day tells of the level of awareness on the part of the government and the determination to renew the fight for better results. In effect, the World Environment Day is the UN's most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries.

The choice of the theme for this year was certainly not by accident. "Beat Plastic Pollution", the theme for 2018 edition, urges governments, industry, communities, and individuals to come together and explore sustainable alternatives and urgently reduce the production and excessive use of single-use plastic polluting the oceans, damaging marine life and threatening human health. While fighting the use of plastic material, countries are expected to equally focus on providing alternatives for users.

This, perhaps, is more of challenge than simply concentrating on suppressing what is existing. India is the global host of the global event. As the World prepares to celebrate in New Delhi, it is important to note the facts about plastic pollution in order to understand why this should be a global concern.

Every year the world uses 500 billion plastic bags. Each year, at least 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans, the equivalent of a full garbage truck every minute. In the last decade, the World produced more plastic than in the whole last century.

About 50 percent of the plastic used is single-use or disposable. One million plastic bottles are bought every minutes while plastic makes up 10 per cent of all the waste generated in the World.