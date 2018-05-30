Cameroon: Provisions of the Law Are Clear

Cameroonians are expecting legislative, municipal and presidential elections this year 2018.

President Paul Biya during his 2018 New Year message to the nation on December 31, 2018 reiterated that 2018 will be an election year in Cameroon. True to the declaration, the senatorial election took place on March 25, 2018.

Following the electoral calendar, legislative, municipal and presidential elections are expected in the last part of this year. As political parties, the elections organizing body Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) and other actors of the electoral process intensify preparations on the field, they have to be guided by the provisions of Law N° 2012/001 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral Code amended and supplemented by Law N° 2012/017 of 21 December 2012.

Convening of the Electors

With regard to the presidential, legislative and municipal elections, Section 86 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, "Electors shall be convened by decree of the President of the Republic. Paragraph 2 of the same section specifies that, "No less than 90 days shall elapse between the date of the publication of the convening decree and the day of election." The last presidential election took place on October 9, 2011 and the last twin legislative and municipal elections were held on September 30, 2013. This implies that should the electoral calendar be strictly respected, electors could be called to the polls for all the elections by early July 2018.

President of the Republic

Section 116 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, " The President of the Republic shall be elected for a term of office of seven years by universal suffrage and by direct, equal and secret ballot." Paragraph three of the same Section provides that, "He shall be elected by a single-round ballot. Voting shall take place no less than 20 days and no more than 50 days before the expiry of the term of office of the incumbent President of the Republic."

Members of Parliament

The Electoral Code in Section (3) provides that, "All the seats in the National Assembly shall be renewed every five years. Elections shall be held not later than 40 days to the expiry of the term of office of Members of Parliament." Paragraph 4 adds that, "The term of office of Members of Parliament shall commence on the day of the session held as of right following the election." The term of office of the outgoing Members of Parliament of the ninth legislative period started on October 29, 2013. This implies that the terms of office will expire around mid September 2018.

Municipal Councillors

Section 169 (3) of the Electoral Code states that, "The election shall take place 20 days before the expiry of the term of office of municipal councillors." On changes, Section 170 specifies that, "However, if need be, the President of the Republic may, by decree, extend or abridge the term of office of municipal councillors for a period not exceeding 18 months, after consultation with the Government and the Bureau of the Senate."

