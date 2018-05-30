Zimbabwe: Ngezi Suffer Murera Blow

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya says his team will not be affected by the absence of suspended left-back Keith Murera when the leaders tackle Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Sunday.

Murera, who has played in every minute of all of the club's 14 unbeaten encounters this season, is one of the three top-flight players banned for this weekend's round of the Castle Lager Premiership fixtures after accumulating three yellow cards.

Ndiraya has been constantly rotating his match-day squads.

Only captain Liberty Chakoroma, Frank Makarati and Murera have been regulars among the in-field players.

He was forced to move Kenneth Bulaji to the right-back position after Godknows Murwira was injured in a freak accident over the Easter holidays. Murwira has since recovered but Bulaji, who is having a good season, has retained his place in the team.

The platinum miners are leading the pack on 38 points, three more than champions FC Platinum in second place. "We are still in the first half of the season and we should not get carried away," said Ndiraya.

"We have rotated the squad a lot and won some tough matches. We are pushing on. We are championship material but I think we should be consistent throughout the season if we are to entertain any hopes of winning the title.

"Keith (Murera) is a very good player. He has been impressive throughout the season and we will definitely miss his services.

"But, that's football. We have enough depth and whoever is going to play in that position knows what will be expected from him.

"I am happy for the team and for the players for what they have done so far this season. Look, when you play the way we have done so far, picking points and avoiding defeat in 14 matches, you tend to be complacent.