30 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Commits to Empowering Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audrey Rundofa and Ropafadzo Ndangariro

Government is committed to empowering women to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in the country, Women and Youth Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

She told a stakeholders' consultative workshop held in Harare last week, that her ministry was committed to developing communities.

"My ministry is working towards taking concrete action in promoting women empowerment for sustainable and inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in the country," said Minister Nyoni.

"Government is committed to the development of communities, particularly women and girls."

Minister Nyoni highlighted that their mandate was to transform the lives of women.

"This ministry has the mandate to transform the lives of women and to be a catalyst for their participation in the revival and development of the economy," she said.

"As a ministry, we are supporting the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to ensure women have access to start up and operational capital to enable them to actively participate in the economy.

"Our thrust is on poverty eradication through implementation of grassroots or community level p + rogrammes that can transform the lives of communities.

"We also want to promote the participation of women in the value chains of the key economic sectors," she said.

Zimbabwe

Election Date Announced

President Mnangagwa has proclaimed July 30 as the date for the harmonised election to choose the President, National… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.