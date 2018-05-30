Zimbabwe: Govt Commits to Empowering Women

Government is committed to empowering women to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in the country, Women and Youth Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

She told a stakeholders' consultative workshop held in Harare last week, that her ministry was committed to developing communities.

"My ministry is working towards taking concrete action in promoting women empowerment for sustainable and inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in the country," said Minister Nyoni.

"Government is committed to the development of communities, particularly women and girls."

Minister Nyoni highlighted that their mandate was to transform the lives of women.

"This ministry has the mandate to transform the lives of women and to be a catalyst for their participation in the revival and development of the economy," she said.

"As a ministry, we are supporting the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to ensure women have access to start up and operational capital to enable them to actively participate in the economy.

"Our thrust is on poverty eradication through implementation of grassroots or community level p + rogrammes that can transform the lives of communities.

"We also want to promote the participation of women in the value chains of the key economic sectors," she said.