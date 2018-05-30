30 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abe Congratulates President On Democracy Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the third anniversary of his administration.

The senator, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, also congratulated the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly and Nigerians in general as the country marks the 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-east senatorial district in the National Assembly, praised Buhari for his dogged fight against corruption in the country and his insistence on transparency in governance.

He particularly praised the president for his efforts so far in ensuring that clean-up of impacted Ogoni environment is carried out in full.

The senator also praised Buhari for the commencement of the Bonny-Bodo Road project; ongoing reconstruction of the East-West road which when completed will ameliorate the plight of the people of Rivers State.

Abe assured the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of the continued support of the people of Rivers South-East senatorial district and Rivers State in general to the people-oriented policies and programmes of the Buhari-led administration.

Nigeria

Opposition, Others Pick Holes in Buhari's Scorecard

President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech drew mixed reactions yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.