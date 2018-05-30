Nigeria: Abe Congratulates President On Democracy Day

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the third anniversary of his administration.

The senator, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, also congratulated the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly and Nigerians in general as the country marks the 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-east senatorial district in the National Assembly, praised Buhari for his dogged fight against corruption in the country and his insistence on transparency in governance.

He particularly praised the president for his efforts so far in ensuring that clean-up of impacted Ogoni environment is carried out in full.

The senator also praised Buhari for the commencement of the Bonny-Bodo Road project; ongoing reconstruction of the East-West road which when completed will ameliorate the plight of the people of Rivers State.

Abe assured the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of the continued support of the people of Rivers South-East senatorial district and Rivers State in general to the people-oriented policies and programmes of the Buhari-led administration.