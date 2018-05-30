Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo has implored members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to be exemplary and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo said this at the funeral parade for Colonel Tamuka Shoko at One Commando Barracks where he was the chief mourner yesterday.

Col Shoko, who was a Defence Attaché to Malaysia, died in that country on May 21 after a short illness.

He has since been declared a liberation war hero.

He was 60.

Addressing mourners at the funeral parade, Lt-Gen Chimonyo said Col Shoko served the ZNA and Zimbabwe with distinction and soldiers ought to take a leaf from him.

"When the sad news that Colonel Shoko had passed on reached us, Chaplain-General Colonel Joseph Nyakudya flew to Malaysia and he told me that he was overwhelmed by what he saw," said Lt-Col Chimonyo.

"The late Colonel Shoko represented the country well and I urge all members of the ZDF to take a leaf from a life well-lived," said Lt-Gen Chimonyo.

He said the ZNA in particular and the country in general lost a dedicated son of the soil.

"Today we are once again gathered here to pay our last respect to one of the gallant sons of the soil. The late colonel demonstrated unquestionable commitment to plans and orders of his superiors, exhibited unfailing devotion and dedication to the liberation struggle and willingness to carry out the intent of the revolution to the best of his abilities throughout the armed struggle.

"On behalf of Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, generals, senior officers, men and women of ZDF, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the Shoko family on the untimely death of their beloved son. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo worked hard during and after the war of liberation.

"The late senior officer consistently contributed significantly to the defeat of the notorious Rhodesian Forces during the liberation struggle leading to the independence of Zimbabwe," he said.

The late Col Shoko joined the liberation struggle in Zambia in January 1977.

He was known as Comrade Abednigo Mkululu during the struggle.

The officer, a commando by training, held several appointments in the ZNA before he was seconded to Malaysia.

Col Shoko is survived by his wife and five children.