Police in Gokwe have arrested a 24-year-old gold panner, who recently went berserk and fatally struck his colleague with an axe on the head following a misunderstanding during a beer drink.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest of Anymore Mukonza, of Muzira village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South, who murdered Michael Mapholisa (22), following an altercation during a beer drink.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the tragic incident occurred on May 19 at Mandoza Night Club in Empress, Zhombe.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where a 24-year-old man, Anymore Mukonza, struck a fellow patron Michael Mapholisa, of Tineyi Mbondiya Village under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe with an axe on the head.

It is alleged that on the said date at around 1900 hours, Mapholisa was drinking beer with Misheck Moyo at Mandoza Night Club when Mukonza, who was in the company of two unidentified, men walked into the bar.

"Mukonza, who was armed with an axe, confronted Mapholisa over an undisclosed issue and a heated argument ensued between the two," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said during the quarrel, Mukonza struck Mapholisa with the axe once on the head, ripping it open and he fell to the ground while bleeding profusely.

"Mapholisa fell to the ground as a result of the attack and fell unconscious while bleeding profusely. Mukonza and his friends fled the scene, leaving the axe stuck in Mapholisa's head. Mapholisa was rushed to Kadoma District Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the matter was reported to the police and the body of the deceased was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.

She said the suspect was later arrested in Nembudziya where he was hiding after committing the crime.

"Mukonza was arrested after he handed himself at Chinyenyetu Police Base in Nembudziya Gokwe North.

"He is assisting police with investigations and he will appear in court soon," she said.