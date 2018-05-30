30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Drops Lokosa, Eze, Three Others From World Cup Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jide Alaka

Gernot Rohr has dropped five players from the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Headlining the dropped players was Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Junior Lokosa; former Kano Pillars defender, Stephen Eze; injured Moses Simon; Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye; and Uche Agbo.

The Super Eagles on Wednesday held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. From Abuja, they will travel to England for a friendly with the Three Lions on Saturday evening.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) next Wednesday.

Nigeria

Opposition, Others Pick Holes in Buhari's Scorecard

President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech drew mixed reactions yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.