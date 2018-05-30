Nigeria Drops Lokosa, Eze, Three Others From World Cup Squad

Gernot Rohr has dropped five players from the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Headlining the dropped players was Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Junior Lokosa; former Kano Pillars defender, Stephen Eze; injured Moses Simon; Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye; and Uche Agbo.

The Super Eagles on Wednesday held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. From Abuja, they will travel to England for a friendly with the Three Lions on Saturday evening.

From London, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

In-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium (just outside Vienna) next Wednesday.