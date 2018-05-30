30 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nollywood Star, Tonto Dikeh Donates Relief Items to Prison Inmates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ace Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, has donated food items and other relief materials, including money to inmates during a goodwill visit to Suleja Prisons in Niger State.

The actress said on the sideline that the gesture on Tuesday was an initiative of the Tonto Dike Foundation(TDF), geared towards identifying with the inmates in celebrating the 2018 Democracy Day.

According to her, the Foundation, which is her humanitarian initiative, empowers and provides succour to the less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians.

"In line with our vision, I have come here to let the inmates know that we are not giving up on them, and that they have a bright future ahead outside of this place.

"Whatever happens, they are still Nigerians, and needed to know that today is our Democracy day, and being made happy.

"They still have a lot to contribute to the society irrespective of their present circumstances," she said.

The items handed over to the prison authority on behalf of the inmates by the foundation include bags of rice, detergents and other food items, as well as physical cash of N300,000.

Tonto Dike also paid for the release of an inmate who has remained in detention because he was unable to provide the said bail term.

Besides, on request by the inmates, she promised to provide Television set and a decoder and ceiling fans for the Christian's hall of worship in the prison, as well as sewing machines for the inmates.

The foundation also donated dozens of sanitary pads to the female inmates for proper menstrual health management.

Volunteer medical and public health experts of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation had interactive sessions with them, where they were given opportunities to ask questions on female health.

The female inmates were thought how to use pads and dispose them, wash their body, and handle menstrual pains.

Mr Baba Ibrahim, Deputy Controller (DCP) of the Suleja Prison , who received the items on behalf of the inmates, commended Tonto Dikeh and her foundation for the benevolence.

He, however urged other Nigerians of goodwill and NGOs to emulate the kind gesture to complement government's effort in taking care of prisoners.

"The welfare of prisoners is of paramount importance to government, and every effort by organisations and kind hearted individuals will assist greatly in achieving that aim.(NAN)

Nigeria

Opposition, Others Pick Holes in Buhari's Scorecard

President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech drew mixed reactions yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.