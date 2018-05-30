Africa: Ahmad Attends Super Eagles Farewell Match

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was among throng of dignitaries that witnessed Monday's international friendly match between Nigeria and visiting Democratic Republic of Congo at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium ,Port Harcourt in South-South geographical zone of Nigeria.

Before attending the match at the stadium named after Adokiye Amiesimaka-a member of Nigeria's 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning side-the CAF President turned the sod to perform the foundation laying ceremony of a soccer academy being sited in Port Harcourt by Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

The farewell match in front of an enthusiastic home fans, was organised as one of the tune-up matches for the Super Eagles ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup Russia 2018; Defender William Troost- Ekong gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 15th minute for his first international goal while Ben Malango equalized for the Leopards from the spot in the 77th minute.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles will continue their build-up to Russia 2018 with tune-up matches against England at the Wembley Stadium on June 2 and Czech Republic on June 6 in Austria after Rohr is expected to name his final 23-man list.

Nigeria attending their sixth FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 is drawn in Group D and will come against Croatia at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16; Iceland at Volgograd Arena on June 22 and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26.