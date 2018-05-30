Somalia: Three Al-shabaab Militants to Face Firing Squad for Hotel Attack

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on Wednesday arrived in the Kenya capital for a one day trip, Radio… Read more »

Three Al-Shabaab militants will face the firing squad after a Somali Military court found them guilty of taking part in the Mogadishu Hotel Nasa Hablod attack of October 29 2017 Farhan Mohamed Mohamed Samatar, Abdinasir Dhaqane Hassan and Abshir Mohamed Haji Bulu had last week pleaded guilty of the killing of at least 20 people in the attack. The three had been identified by witnesses as part of the militants who raided the hotel in a complex attack that led to the firing of the then Somalia Intel Chief.

