Somalia: Foreign Envoys Call for Action On Corruption in Kenya

Joint Statement by the Heads of Mission in Kenya

Corruption has long undermined Kenya's prosperity, security, and democracy. It is, quite simply, theft from the Kenyan people. As friends, we welcome the recent action by the Director of Public Prosecutions, working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to charge officials and others in connection with reports of widespread corruption at the National Youth Service. We also welcome President Kenyatta's statements and actions to address the corruption scourge. We urge that Kenya's judiciary take swift action, consistent with the rule of law, to ensure fair trials and justice.

No country is free of corruption, and many of ours have faced challenges. There are no shortcuts to tackling the problem. It requires strong Kenyan political leadership, a commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, and all government and law enforcement agencies working together. When there is evidence of corruption, those responsible should be prosecuted regardless of political party, social stature, or personal connections. Individuals or organizations found guilty of stealing should be held accountable, to include forfeiting the proceeds of their crimes. And Kenyans need strong, reliable institutions and systems that reduce the opportunities for corruption.

As partners, we stand with Kenyans in the fight against corruption. Many of us are providing wide-ranging assistance and support in this effort and we will continue to do so. We know Kenyans can end corruption. The challenge is for all Kenyans to join hands, take decisive action, and make the changes that are needed.

Robert F. Godec

Ambassador of the United States

Nic Hailey

High Commissioner for the United Kingdom

Stefano Dejak

Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Kenya

Mette Knudsen

Ambassador of Denmark

Anna Jardfeldt

Ambassador of Sweden

Ralf Heckner

Ambassador of Switzerland

Frans Makken

Ambassador of the Netherlands

Tarja Fernández

Ambassador of Finland

Jutta Frasch

Ambassador of Germany

Alison Chartres

High Commissioner for Australia

Mauro Massoni

Ambassador of Italy

Sara Hradecky

High Commissioner for Canada

Pavel Rezac

Ambassador of Czech Republic

Jacek Bazanski

Ambassador of Poland

Frantisek Dlhopolcek

Ambassador of Slovak Republic

Julia Pataki

Ambassador of Romania

Vebjørn Heines

Chargé d'Affaires of Norway

Lisa Doherty

Chargé d'Affaires of Ireland