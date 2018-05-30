30 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Libya: 150 Somali Returnees Arrive From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

150 Somalia nationals arrived at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu from Libya where many had been stranded. This is the latest batch of Somali returnees repatriated from Libya since the government initiated the process in December 2017.

Somali Ambassador to EU Ali Faqi who was present at the airport said registration and repatriation of Somalia nationals stranded in Libya is still ongoing. But not all are willing to return voluntarily despite the stories of torture and enslavement of migrants by Libyans.

Some according to the government have opted to remain in Libya seeking to make the dangerous journey by sea to Europe. A total 176 returnees have been repatriated since the process started.

Libya

Is Libya Ready for Elections?

Rival Libyan leaders and diplomats from more than 20 countries meeting Tuesday in Paris agreed in principle the… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.