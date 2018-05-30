Libya: 150 Somali Returnees Arrive From Libya

150 Somalia nationals arrived at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu from Libya where many had been stranded. This is the latest batch of Somali returnees repatriated from Libya since the government initiated the process in December 2017.

Somali Ambassador to EU Ali Faqi who was present at the airport said registration and repatriation of Somalia nationals stranded in Libya is still ongoing. But not all are willing to return voluntarily despite the stories of torture and enslavement of migrants by Libyans.

Some according to the government have opted to remain in Libya seeking to make the dangerous journey by sea to Europe. A total 176 returnees have been repatriated since the process started.