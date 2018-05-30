Nigeria: Wamakko - Nigeria Making Appreciable Progress

Sokoto — The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Wednesday said Nigeria is making steady progress in the 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

Wamakko, who spoke in Sokoto when he commented on the 2018 Democracy Day celebration, acknowledged that the nation is making progress despite the challenges in the polity.

He noted that the speed of the progress may be slow, yet myriad of achievements had been recorded.

"Nigeria had successfully transited from a civilian administration to another civilian administration.

"This enviable feat has been recorded without any attempt for any military incursion as against what obtained hitherto," he said.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, said that Nigerians now have the opportunity to speak their minds about their leaders.

According to him, the electorate now have the opportunity to bare their minds on what is being done right or wrong, at all levels.

Wamakko emphasised that a lot of tangible services were being rendered in the areas of roads, infrastructure and schools, among others.

"We are working hard to ensure that all trunk A roads in the north and other parts of the country get the required attention they deserve.

"The 2018 budget has a lot of packages for the north. Work is going progressively on in Sokoto to Jega to Yauri to Kontagora, as well as Sokoto to Gusau to Funtua to Zaria roads. Very soon, Nigerians will be seeing surprises," he said.

According to him, more needed to be done to further improve the living standard of Nigerians.

The lawmaker admonished Nigerians to continue to respect one another politically, religiously and ethnically.

He stressed the need for more religious tolerance between the various religious and ethnic groups for peace to reign in the country.