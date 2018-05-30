Nigeria: 2019 - PDP Group Backs Jonathan's Former Minister for President

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the PDP Youth and Elders Forum, has thrown its weight behind the 2019 presidential ambition of the former minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Barr. Tanimu Kabiru Turaki, SAN.

The forum also declared that the era of the older generation is over, stressing that it is time for the younger ones to step up and take charge of issues in the country.

Coordinator of the Forum, Alh Garba Abdullahi, also urged youths to ignore the promise by President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the "Not too young to run bill", describing it as an after thought, aimed at hoodwinking them for votes in 2019.

Turaki who served in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, has since remained a strong loyalist of the former president.

"We declare our support for Barr. K. T. Turaki, the former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs. It is no longer news that he is contesting the 2019 Presidential Election, especially with his posters spreading in all the nook and crannies across the country. We thank him for responding to the clarion call from Nigerians and the youths in this country will massively support him.

"He has showcased himself in previous appointments held at the national levels and we believe in his ability to revamp our economy, resuscitate our ailing security apparatus, unite our people and totally rekindle the trust of Nigerians on the affairs of government in Nigeria," Abdullahi declared.

The statement further pointed out the abysmal performance of led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration, saying that the government has not lived up to expectation after making series of promises to Nigerians before the 2015 General Elections.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2019 Presidential Election.

"We did it before and we shall do it again. Our track record will speak for us, they are there for all to see. Nigerians can now compare and contrast, putting side by side the performance of the previous administration of the PDP and the current failures of the APC. We are on the right track and with Barr. Kabiru Turaki as our Presidential Candidate, the job is 80% done"

On President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech, he stated that it was a charade, unpresidential and does not resonate with the issues bedeviling the country under his watch.

"We urge all Nigerians, especially the youths to ignore the promise by President Buhari to sign the "Not too young to run bill". It as an after thought, inconsequential and cannot earn him the support of the youths."