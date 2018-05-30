30 May 2018

Liberia: George Weah's Son Impressive in Debut for Usa

Timothy Weah - the son of former AC Milan and Liberia striker George - scored on his full international debut as USA beat Bolivia 3-0 on Monday night.

Weah, 18, who was born in New York, struck 59 minutes into the friendly at Philadelphia's Talen Energy Stadium.

The Paris St-Germain forward and Josh Sargent, another Europe-based teen, were two of several new faces selected by caretaker coach Dave Sarachan.

Sargent, 18, made it 2-0 after Walker Zimmerman gave the US a half-time lead.

Weah, who has played three league games for PSG, previously represented the US in the Under-17 World Cup and made his senior debut as a late substitute during a friendly win over Paraguay in March.

His goal came seven minutes after Sargent, who is yet to make his professional debut for German side Werder Bremen, pounced on a blunder by Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra to score on his international debut.

Earlier, centre-back Zimmerman, 25, headed the US into a 37th-minute lead, powering in his first international goal from a Joe Corona corner.

Everton's 20-year-old defender Antonee Robinson, who has an American father, also made his US debut in a starting line-up with an average age of 22 years and 160 days.

Sarachan replaced Bruce Arena in October, after the US failed to qualify for the World Cup.

George Weah - who also played for Manchester City and Chelsea - is now the president of Liberia.

