The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) continues to further its commitment to promote the girl child's participation in the Information Communication Technology industry through coordinating the Girls in ICT celebrations.

The annual event was this year held at Monte Casino Girls High in Macheke, Mashonaland East province two weeks ago under the theme "Expanding Horizons and Changing Attitudes".

Our 263Chat Crew was there to capture the proceedings as Potraz continues its contributions in the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals through promoting women's advancement into ICTs.