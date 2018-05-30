29 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Potraz Continues to Support Girls in ICT

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) continues to further its commitment to promote the girl child's participation in the Information Communication Technology industry through coordinating the Girls in ICT celebrations.

The annual event was this year held at Monte Casino Girls High in Macheke, Mashonaland East province two weeks ago under the theme "Expanding Horizons and Changing Attitudes".

Our 263Chat Crew was there to capture the proceedings as Potraz continues its contributions in the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals through promoting women's advancement into ICTs.

Zimbabwe

Election Date Announced

President Mnangagwa has proclaimed July 30 as the date for the harmonised election to choose the President, National… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.