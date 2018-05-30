Zimbabwe: Freeman Rocks Murehwa During World Telecom Day Celebrations

President Mnangagwa has proclaimed July 30 as the date for the harmonised election to choose the President, National… Read more »

Freeman was part of a team of entertainers who were lined up to perform at the globally commemorated day which was graced by the Minister of ICT & Cybersecurity, Supa Mandiwanzira, other top government officials and executives from the countries telecom operators. You can enjoy the Freeman's live on stage performance captured by our 263Chat crew.

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman dished out a memorable performance in Murehwa two ago during the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day ( WTISD) celebrations held in northeast township of Harare.

