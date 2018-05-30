Zimbabwe: Freeman Rocks Murehwa During World Telecom Day Celebrations

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman dished out a memorable performance in Murehwa two ago during the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day ( WTISD) celebrations held in northeast township of Harare.
Freeman was part of a team of entertainers who were lined up to perform at the globally commemorated day which was graced by the Minister of ICT & Cybersecurity, Supa Mandiwanzira, other top government officials and executives from the countries telecom operators. You can enjoy the Freeman's live on stage performance captured by our 263Chat crew.