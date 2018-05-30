30 May 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: NCCE Intensifies Education On Environmental Protection and Tax Compliance in the Techiman North District

press release By Aziz Abubakar

The Techiman North District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on a district-wide sensitization campaign on the need to protect the environment and pay taxes regularly.

The sensitization programme formed part of activities marking this year's Citizenship Week celebrations, which took place on the theme: Our Nation Our Heritage: Consolidating Ghana's Democratic Gains.

Mr Mohammed Busi, District Director of NCCE, and his team visited Aye Owen International School where the educated students on what taxes are used for.

Mr Busi said the need to pay taxes was a civic responsibility and a requirement by law to enable government raise more revenue for development, citing article (41) (1) of the 1992 Republican Constitution of Ghana which enjoins all citizens to declare their income honestly to the appropriate and lawful agencies and to satisfy all tax obligations.

Mr Busi said tax evasion was punishable by law and urged all to pay their taxes without delay to enable government provide social amenities such as electricity, health facilities, portable water, roads and schools in the communities.

He said the NCCE had had meaningful engagements with various trade associations, identifiable groups, religious organizations including churches and mosques, and schools within the Techiman North District and its environs.

