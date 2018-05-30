Kenya: NYS Scandal - 'Air Seller' Slays With Red Lipstick in Court

Even in the embarrassing glare of media cameras, Ms Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita, the prominent face in the multi-billion shilling NYS scandal, still values her posh looks.

On the dock on Tuesday, where she spent eight long hours alongside other suspects, the light-skinned beauty still created time to refresh her lipstick.

The moment, interpreted variously on social media, was captured by a Reuters photographer.

Ms Ann was reportedly paid Sh59 million for supplying nothing to the NYS.

She was arrested on Monday together with three members of her family at their home in Lake View Estate in Naivasha and transferred to Nairobi.

During the arrest, police confiscated the family's three vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser V8,

Ms Ann's love for fashion and fine things has been on display in the media.

And even on the dock, where she spent long hours waiting for charges to be read out, she whipped out her lipstick from a handbag, hid her face from the magistrate and proceeded to smear her lips.

The act, perhaps, a sign of confidence, or a sign of defiance or just the normal of life of a millionaire sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Ann Ngirita. Never seen such a confident woman. Accused of huge economic crimes but ever smiling. A clever journalist should now investigate who she is connected to in the Government, because she must be. Oh, and her weaves smell of oppulence #NYSScandal

- Jeff Kinyanjui (@Nyash88) May 29, 2018

There is no doubt Ann Ngirita is being prepared to take over as the Naivasha Governor. #NYScandal pic.twitter.com/PH9VnwiVxL

- Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) May 28, 2018

Ann Ngirita's wigs don't look like "I just received 60M in my account for suppling air." WHY????

- Sky Walker (@wairimurobin) May 29, 2018

Anne Ngirita is a decoy on this #NYSscandal! The real mafioso have fronted her as the National Punching bag to deflect the attention from themselves!

We won't be fooled, we want to know the Grand Masters behind the 'Anne face' curtain! pic.twitter.com/2esGMGg16I

- JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) May 24, 2018

Look who up?😂😂😂, #Ngirita will be naivasha mp after she is left free on a 500k or less cash bail, you should knw we are kumira kumira, Thuraku thuraku,

- Raajjnr (@kennethkaranj15) May 30, 2018