Africa: Harambee Stars Jet Out Ahead of 2018 Intercontinental Cup

15 Harambee Stars players have on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, jetted out to India ahead of the 2018 Hero Intercontinental Cup, with six more players set to travel on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

This follows Stars' build up friendly matches against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea, aimed at getting the team in shape for the four nation tournament. Coach Sébastien Migné has included Buildcon FC (Zambia) duo of Cliffton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta in the team.

Also called up is Tusker FC duo of Bryne Omondi and Timothy Otieno, Vihiga United's Bernard Ochieng, Kariobangi Sharks' Patilah Omotto and Thika United's Dennis Odhiambo. The septet come in place of Gor Mahia's Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Humprey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Phillemon Otieno and Boniface Oluoch, who opted out due to club commitments.

Kenya will take on New Zealand on June 2, 2018, before facing hosts India on June 4, 2018. Stars third match will pit them against Chinese Taipei on June 8, 2018. The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10, 2018, at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

Full Squad

Players in bold are set to travel on Thursday

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Byrne Omondi (Tusker)

Defenders

Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Un-attached), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United),Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Ouma (KF Tirana)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (KF Tirana), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC),Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards)

Attackers

Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Otieno (Tusker FC), John Makwatta (Buildcon FC), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC)