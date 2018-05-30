Tanzania: Bashiru Ali Appointed New CCM Secretary General

THE National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has unanimously elected Dr Bashiru Ali as its new Secretary General.

Dr Ali, erstwhile senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), takes over from Mr Abdulrahman Kinana whose resignation from the post was officially accepted on Monday by President John Magufuli who is also the CCM National Chairman.

According to a statement issued last night by CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, NEC also appointed Mr Raymond Mangwala as the secretary of the party's Youth Wing (UVCCM).

The statement further said Ms Queen Mlozi was also appointed Secretary of the CCM Women's Wing, while Mr Erasto Sima was appointed to the portfolio of the Secretary of the party Parents Wing.

Speaking on Dr Ali's appointment to the helm of the party, CCM National Chairman, Dr Magufuli said: "We have decided to give you this position to provide stewardship during these difficult moments and we have discussed with CCM Vice-Chairman (Zanzibar) that the task you have undertaken on Mainland Tanzania should be carried out in the Isles as well."

President Magufuli was referring to the task that Dr Ali and his committee did that involved taking stock and verifying all CCM assets on Mainland Tanzania, a job that was considered to be somehow onerous.

The report that is yet to be made public was recently handed over to Dr Magufuli. "We have given you this job in full confidence that you will work on all issues that you learnt during the period of five months when you were taking stock of CCM assets.

Go and work on them for the benefit of the party and all its organisations," President Magufuli stressed. Dr Ali thanked NEC members for the trust they showed in him, promising them to work hard and diligently by observing both CCM and the country's constitutions.

In the second day of the NEC meeting yesterday, the organ received the report from National Chairman Magufuli's taskforce constituted to take stock and verify CCM property under Dr Ali.

NEC, in its meeting, also deliberated on CCM leadership ethics during which the organ resolved to strip Jang'ombe Member of the House of Representatives for violating the party's leadership ethics.

NEC also issued a severe reprimands to East Africa Legistive Assembly (EALA) Members from Tanzania, Fancy Nkuhi and Mariam Ussi Yahya for their misconduct, failure to observe national interest and their violation of public leaders' ethics. The duo will now be under probation for eighteen months