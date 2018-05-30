Gambia: Regions D10,000 Richer in Prep for National Wrestling Championship

The seven regions across the country have been stocked up with D10,000 each in readiness for the National Wrestling Championship.

North Bank, Central River, Upper River and the Lower River regions have received theirs in ceremonies held at the respective governor offices with Banjul, KM and West Coast to get their sum likely this week, according to the country's umbrella wrestling association.

Each region is expected to field in five athletes, one in each of the 66kg, 76kg, 86kg, 100kg and 120kg categories in both the group and individual folds.