30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Negotiations Under Way in the North West to Restore Health Services

North West Social Development MEC Hoffman Galeng has been meeting with the provincial leadership of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) over the past two weeks to resolve the disruption of health services in the province.

Since Nehawu members embarked on strike action in February, the provincial health sector has been under strain.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Petrus Siko said negotiations were at an advanced stage and were progressing well.

"The union and the department have compiled a report on the issues affecting the employees and it will be presented to the Minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu, on Friday by both parties," he said.

Some of the union's grievances include issues of outsourcing, corruption and unpaid bonuses. They have also demanded a forensic investigation into various provincial departments.

"The two parties have agreed to stop the hostility against each other. The employer appeals to the employees to remain calm and continue with their daily work as both parties have agreed to exercise maximum discipline to allow the processes to be concluded," Siko said.

Galeng assured employees that they would not be victimised or intimidated once they returned to work.

"We are hopeful that the normal services will soon be restored and provided to the communities across the province," Galeng said.

News24 previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to place the North West health department under the administration of the national government in the wake of protest action.

He appointed a team - under the leadership of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - to get to the bottom of the crisis that was exacerbated by protests calling for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Source: News24

South Africa

