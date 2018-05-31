Your Excellency (Kagame), you're not expected to remember everything."

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has hit back at Rwandese leader Paul Kagame who earlier Wednesday rejected claims he had received Zimbabwe's assistance with his country's Information Communication Technology (ICT) policy.

Chamisa told party supporters recently that he had assisted Kagame with his country's successful ICT policy but Kagame took to Twitter to refute the claim triggering a local social media meltdown.

Said the Rwandese president; Kagame said; "I don't know this man and no discussion ever happened with him anywhere.

"Rwanda's ICT policy, projects and programmes started before the MDC formation and politics. I wish the people of Zimbabwe well."

His foreign affairs minister Louise Mushikiwabo added; "So, lemme get this straight: this man actually went to Geneva (if it ever happened), without any plans to meet the Prez of #Rwanda, somehow ran into him, and happened to carry with him an ICT plan for Rwanda?"

Still, Chamisa went further to claim he had given Rwandese officials a document detailing his ICT presentation at a meeting in Geneva Switzerland during his time as Cabinet minister.

"Your Excellency (Kagame), you're not expected to remember everything. We met at a conference a few years back & you requested your ICT DG to get a copy of a presentation I had given," a post on Chamisa's Twitter account read.

"There's a generational consensus across Africa that your leadership of Rwanda is progressive & inspiring," he added.