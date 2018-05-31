Kenya: Exclusive - Frustrated Migne Refuses to Travel With Harambee Stars to India

In the latest setback facing Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, Harambee Stars left for India to participate in an international competition on Wednesday but without coach Sebastien Migne, whom Nairobi News understands is disgruntled to be handling a severely weakened team.

Stars are headed to Mumbai, via Qatar, to compete in the Hero International Cup against the hosts, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei but the team is largely a third string side following the last minute withdrawal of eight players attached to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players from the travelling party.

Frenchman Migne remained behind to process his travel documents, but will still have to be convinced on whether to link up with the team ahead of Kenya's opening game against New Zealand come Saturday.

"He (Migne) is frustrated and will need some convincing to board the flight to Asia," a source told Nairobi News.

"He was not happy when Wanyama and Olunga snubbed him. Now AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia players are also not travelling. He doesn't want to work with a weakened squad. He says he has a reputation to protect and cannot be fielding weakened sides and risk losing matches."

Clubs are not compelled to release their players for international duty if the matches fall outside the international calendar.

Mathare United's Francis Kimanzi has been sounded out by the federation to handle the team in the event Migne ultimately fails to travel.

Even though the Stars squad was buoyed by the arrival of Zambian based duo Clifton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta on Wednesday, the team received a blow on the same day when K'Ogalo withdrew Boniface Oluoch, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava and Humphrey Mieno.

Leopards also recalled Whyvonne Isuza, Marvin Omondi and Jeffery Owiti but allowed Duncan Otieno and Micheal Kibwage to travel with the team to Asia where stars are expected to receive Sh7 million as appearance fees.

This forced the technical bench to include Tusker FC duo of Bryne Omondi and Timothy Otieno, Vihiga United's Bernard Ochieng, Kariobangi Sharks' Patilah Omotto and Thika United's Dennis Odhiambo.

Last week, Mwendwa lost a court battle filed by Kenyan Premier League Chief Executive Jack Oguda in which he sought to have players turn out for national team duty outside the Fifa window.

Full squad (Note - Players in bold are set to travel on Thursday):

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Byrne Omondi (Tusker), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers) Defenders: Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Un-attached), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Ouma (KF Tirana) Midfielders: Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Kenneth Muguna (KF Tirana), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC),Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards) Attackers: Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Otieno (Tusker FC), John Makwatta (Buildcon FC), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC)