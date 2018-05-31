30 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Ditches Football for a New Hobby

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyans online can't get enough of a video of Nasa leader Raila Odinga engaged in his new workout hobby.

The video captures the 73-year-old Mr Odinga in a white t-shirt and shorts playing squash.

Mr Odinga carefully moves around the court to make sure he does not miss a single ball in the one minute video that has been shared widely online.

"I enjoyed playing a game of squash today which is a form of exercise that I take very seriously," wrote Mr Raila Odinga on his Facebook page.

Mr Odinga is an ardent football supporter and is the patron of Gor Mahia football club.

The online community congratulated Mr Odinga for taking good care of his health, with some even suggesting other forms of exercises he should pick up.

Kenya

Cabinet Secretary Spills Beans on Maize Scandal

The government may have lost billions of shillings in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize scandal after… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.