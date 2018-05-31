Kenya: Odinga Ditches Football for a New Hobby

Kenyans online can't get enough of a video of Nasa leader Raila Odinga engaged in his new workout hobby.

The video captures the 73-year-old Mr Odinga in a white t-shirt and shorts playing squash.

Mr Odinga carefully moves around the court to make sure he does not miss a single ball in the one minute video that has been shared widely online.

"I enjoyed playing a game of squash today which is a form of exercise that I take very seriously," wrote Mr Raila Odinga on his Facebook page.

Mr Odinga is an ardent football supporter and is the patron of Gor Mahia football club.

The online community congratulated Mr Odinga for taking good care of his health, with some even suggesting other forms of exercises he should pick up.