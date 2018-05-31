30 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: KPL Leading Scorer Rupia Turns Down Leopards Sh1.5 Million Offer

By Nahashon Musungu

A day after being awarded the Kenyan Premier League player of the month for April, leading goalscorer Elvis Rupia has reportedly rejected a Sh1.5 million offer to sign for AFC Leopards.

The Nzoia Sugar FC player has instead requested for time to think over the offer and has been handed a June 3 deadline to make up his mind.

Rupia who is Leopards' coach Rodolfo Zapata's main target this window is said to have met the club's representatives including club patron Johnson Sakaja in Nairobi earlier this week.

"He was offered the money as a signing bonus, to put pen to paper, but said he needed sometime to think about it," a source explained.

GOAL SCORERS' CHART

Currently coached by former Harambee Stars forward Bernard Mwalala at Nzoia Sugar FC, Rupia has been the standout striker in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

Rupia tops the goal scorers' chart with 12 goals, three more than his nearest challenged Micheal Madoya from Zoo Kericho

He's also been linked with a move to Zambia, even though in a recent interview he reiterated his desire to a minimum of 25 goals in the league this season.

Leopards meanwhile have Wazito's Pistone Mutamba as an alternative signing in the event they fail to lure Rupia into their den.

