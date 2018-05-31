30 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miheso, Makwatta Included for Stars India Trip

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Zambian based duo of John Mark Makwatta and Clifton Miheso have been included in the final travelling party as Harambee Stars departed on Wednesday morning for India where they will take part in the Hero Intercontinental four-nations tournament.

The two who turn out for Zambian league side Buildcon are part of five new faces who have joined in the squad after Gor Mahia players pulled out of the team due to club commitments.

Other players who have been included in the trip include Tusker FC's third choice keeper Bryne Omondi, Thika United skipper Dennis Odhiambo and Vihiga United stopper Bernard Ochieng.

A squad of 15 players left the country on Wednesday morning with six more set to join up with the rest on Thursday.

Kenya will start their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday, before facing hosts India on Monday and conclude the round robin games against Chinese Taipei on Friday.

The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10 at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

Squad to India

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Byrne Omondi (Tusker)

Defenders

Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Un-attached), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Ouma (KF Tirana)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (KF Tirana), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards)

Attackers

Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Otieno (Tusker FC), John Makwatta (Buildcon FC), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC).

Kenya

Cabinet Secretary Spills Beans on Maize Scandal

The government may have lost billions of shillings in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize scandal after… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.