30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Siya Kolisi's Appointment As Springbok Captain 'Makes Us Walk Very Tall' - Tutu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter
New Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has congratulated Siya Kolisi on his appointment as Springbok rugby captain.

"The appointment of Siya Kolisi to lead the Springbok rugby team against England is a wonderful achievement that makes us walk very tall.

"It speaks to the hope we felt 24 years ago that we were developing a special society in which the cream would rise to the top regardless of colour or class. Dankie, ou Rassie, vir u baie wyse keuse . A rousing victory over the English in June will be icing on the cake. Mayibuye iAfrica !" said Tutu in a statement.

According to a Sport24 report, Kolisi is the first black person to be named as a Springbok Test captain, ending 127 years of white skippers since the national team debuted.

Controversy has reportedly shadowed the 26-year-old flanker's appointment to the prized position, with some on social media and in rugby circles seeing his position as a political appointment.

The post-apartheid government and rugby bosses have battled to enforce racial transformation in a team that once barred black people.

At least 50% of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be black, after a deal was struck between the ruling African National Congress and rugby officials.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Gold' Rush - I Didn't Go to School Because I Wanted Quick Cash

Residents of KwaMachi, a tiny village in Harding in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, believe that the "gold" that has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.