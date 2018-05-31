30 May 2018

South Africa: Black Coffee - Season 2 of My Radio Show Will Be Taking Place in Ibiza

South African DJ Black Coffee presents a musical postcard and snapshot of the sounds and vibes of his 2018 Ibiza residency in the second season of his Apple Beats 1 Radio show.

Every track played on the show is by an artist joining Black Coffee on the White Island this summer.

Expect a melodic journey through sound with the likes of Themba, Enoo Napa, Culoe De Song, Guy Gerber, Jamie Jones, Serge Devant and more.

HERE'S WHAT BLACK COFFEE HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE SHOW:

"Season 2 of my radio show will be taking place in Ibiza and dedicated to the Ibizan summer as well as the second year of my residency at Hi. Ibiza, being the centre of the world during the summer as far as clubbing creates the perfect atmosphere -- it will be recorded live from the club and also showcasing some of the cool friends and talent around me."

Listen every 2 weeks starting Saturday, 2 June at 23:00 on Apple Music.

