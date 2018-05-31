30 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Will Assist Police With Panga Attack Investigation - Mugg & Bean

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: cajnews
(File photo)

The management at Mugg & Bean has confirmed that the police are investigating an incident which took place at the Bedford Centre restaurant, where a patron was attacked with a panga on Wednesday afternoon.

"The incident involved an altercation between two customers, during which one was assaulted by the other and sustained injuries. Management immediately called the centre security to the site.

"The police and medical professionals were also called to the site, where the medics attended to the injured patron," said Mugg & Bean marketing executive Jacquie Schultz.

Schultz said the police had confirmed that the assailant had been apprehended and arrested.

"The injured patron has been hospitalised and is being treated for his injuries," she said.

'Sincere apologies'

Schultz said the company had offered its full co-operation to the police in their investigation.

"The wellbeing of Mugg & Bean's patrons is of primary importance and management wishes to extend sincere apologies to customers for the inconvenience they may have experienced during the incident," she said.

News24 earlier reported that a man had been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man at the Bedford Centre Mugg & Bean, in the east of Johannesburg.

An eyewitness took to Twitter to describe a bloody scene.

Police spokesperson Andre de Jager confirmed the incident and said a 52-year-old man had been arrested after he allegedly used a panga to attack his son-in-law.

De Jager said police had registered a case of intimidation against the man earlier in the day.

He said the man was facing charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The son-in-law is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Gold' Rush - I Didn't Go to School Because I Wanted Quick Cash

Residents of KwaMachi, a tiny village in Harding in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, believe that the "gold" that has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.