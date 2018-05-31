The management at Mugg & Bean has confirmed that the police are investigating an incident which took place at the Bedford Centre restaurant, where a patron was attacked with a panga on Wednesday afternoon.

"The incident involved an altercation between two customers, during which one was assaulted by the other and sustained injuries. Management immediately called the centre security to the site.

"The police and medical professionals were also called to the site, where the medics attended to the injured patron," said Mugg & Bean marketing executive Jacquie Schultz.

Schultz said the police had confirmed that the assailant had been apprehended and arrested.

"The injured patron has been hospitalised and is being treated for his injuries," she said.

'Sincere apologies'

Schultz said the company had offered its full co-operation to the police in their investigation.

"The wellbeing of Mugg & Bean's patrons is of primary importance and management wishes to extend sincere apologies to customers for the inconvenience they may have experienced during the incident," she said.

News24 earlier reported that a man had been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man at the Bedford Centre Mugg & Bean, in the east of Johannesburg.

An eyewitness took to Twitter to describe a bloody scene.

Police spokesperson Andre de Jager confirmed the incident and said a 52-year-old man had been arrested after he allegedly used a panga to attack his son-in-law.

De Jager said police had registered a case of intimidation against the man earlier in the day.

He said the man was facing charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The son-in-law is currently being treated at a local hospital.

