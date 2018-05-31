30 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament Speaker Leaves for Windhoek

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, left Wednesday morning for Windhoek, Namibia, with the aim of chairing the meeting of the Executive Commission of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, set to happen from 30 May to 04 June.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, who is also the chairman of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, was bid farewell by the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Joana Lina, the Parliament's general secretary, Pedro de Neri, among other personalities.

ANGOP has learnt that the meeting will discuss, among other issues, the preparation of the 43rd Plenary Assembly of the Southern Africa Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), scheduled to happen in Luanda from 18 June to 02 July, this year.

The forum has the objective to propitiate an adequate dialogue platform among the parliaments and parliamentarians of the region, aiming for the promotion and improvement of the regional integration process.

