Nigeria: Aggrieved Commercial Motorcyclists Burn Police Vehicle

Some angry commercial motorcyclists on Wednesday set ablaze a police patrol vehicle at Ibeshe in Ikorodu area of Lagos in retaliation to a cyclist's death allegedly caused by some police officers.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at Baale junction in Owode area of Ibeshe in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

NAN gathered that the burnt patrol vehicle was, however, attached to Ipakodo Police Station, another suburb of Lagos.

Sources said that trouble started on Tuesday night when a patrol team from Ibeshe Division allegedly engaged one of the motorcyclists in a hot chase for failure to pay an undisclosed amount.

"Following the refusal of the deceased to pay the money, he was said to have been chased towards Ibeshe road until he fell into a gutter with his motorcycle.

"The police team immediately ran away with their vehicle, abandoning the fataly injured victim inside the ditch

"Other motorcyclists immediately drove to the scene and moved the victim to a nearby hospital where he died.

"Following his death, his colleagues mobilised themselves on Wednesday and attacked a police team they sighted before setting the patrol van ablaze.

"The policemen ran for safety in different directions back to the station located on NPA road, Ebute Ipakodo," a witness said.

Chike Oti, the police spokesman in Lagos, confirmed the incident, saying that 63 motorcyclists allegedly involved in the burning of their vehicle have been arrested.

"The CP Lagos has directed that the 63 Okada riders be arrested for burning the police vehicle and that they should be charged to court for arson," he said.

Mr Oti said that the unfortunate incident happened at a black spot in Ibeshe, Ipakodo area during an encounter between police officers manning the black spot and a commercial motorcyclist plying the route.

"As he (motorcyclist) approached the police pin down point, the police team observed that he was carrying a passenger with a big bag placed between him and the rider.

"And so they flagged him down but the motorcyclist increased his speed in order to evade police scrutiny.

"Sadly, he ended up in a ditch and passed on. Meanwhile his associate with the suspicious bag vanished into the thin air," he said.

Mr Oti noted that the riders being sympathetic to their late colleague mobilised in their thousands and attempted to burn the Ibeshe Police Post but were resisted.

He said they then moved and found a softer target which was a police van stationed at a known black spot in Ibeshe and set it ablaze.

"The police authorities in Lagos State wishes to warn all those with the penchant to destroy and loot its property/armoury that henceforth the command will be compelled to use all lawful means including the use of firearms to protect such properties and defend its personnel.

"The police in Lagos will no longer stand by and watch hoodlums destroy government property worth millions of Naira for whatever reason.

"Any group of persons with complaints against the police action must tow the civilised option of registering their complaints with the police authorities for appropriate action."

(NAN)