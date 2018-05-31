Nigeria: President Buhari's Hometown Daura in 10-Day Blackout

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told Nigerians that citizens were reporting improved power supply across Nigeria, his hometown, Daura in Katsina State was in the midst of a 10-day blackout.

"Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators," Mr. Buhari said in his address on Democracy Day.

"This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories."

The president said Nigeria achieved 5, 222.3 mega watts in power generated on to the national grid and delivered to customers as of December, 2017; and that the country has a power generation capacity that exceeds 7,500 MW.

As he read his address, however, Daura and neighbouring towns were under a blackout as a result of the collapse of a newly erected 132 kva electric power tower.

The power tower, which ought to have a lifespan of 30 years, was felled by a wind storm.

According to a report by Daily Trust newspaper, a former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, lamented the situation was making life difficult for the people, particularly during this Ramadan period as businesses were shutting down daily in the area.

Asked about steps taken to restore power supply in Daura, the spokesperson for the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Mohammed Kandi, said some workers had been deployed to handle the situation.

In a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, Mr. Kandi said 16 of the KEDCO power poles were also felled by the windstorm.

He, however, stressed that work had been ongoing for about 24 hours to fix the situation.

He assured that power would be restored in the town within 48 hours.

The Daura situation is similar to that of many parts of the country were damage or loss of power infrastructure has left residents in darkness for days. In parts of Lagos and Ondo states, residents have not had electricity for several months due to infrastructure damage.