30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Jailed Five Months for for Stealing Fiancée's Money, Phone

By Agency Report

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old applicant, Elvis Anthony, to five months imprisonment for stealing his fiancée's money and cell phone.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine.

Mr Anthony, of Aso Pada, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was convicted on a count charge of theft.

The convict had admitted committing the offence and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He also said the complainant was his fiancée.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukahga, told the court that one Ene Ugah, of Nyanya Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Feb. 20.

She said Mr Anthony deceived the complainant by taking her for shopping at K City Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Ms Ukahga said while the complainant was shopping, the convict stole her N240,000 cash and one Infinix Hot Phone valued at N45,000.

The prosecutor said the convict absconded since that day till when he was arrested on May 20.

She said during police investigation, he confessed to the crime and begged for forgiveness.

The offence contravened the provision of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

