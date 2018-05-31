Nigeria: Alleged N5.1 Billion Fraud - Jonathan's Ex-Aide Wants Trial Dismissed

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday fixed June 19, for parties to adopt their addresses on a no-case submission filed by Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, a former presidential aide, facing charges of N5.1 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Owei-Dudafa, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, alongside one Joseph Iwejuo, on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

Also charged are some companies namely: Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd, Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd, Pluto Property Ltd, Investment Company Ltd, and Rotate Interlink Services Ltd.

Others are: LIbejige Services Ltd, De Jakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd and Ebiwise Resources

After the prosecution closed its case at the last adjourned date, the defence had informed the court of a no-case submission, filed on behalf of the defendant.

According to the defence team, no prima facie case had been established against the accused.

The defence had brought its application pursuant to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, as well as the 1999 Constitution as amended.

When the case was called up on Wednesday, the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had filed his response to the no-case submission of the defence and had also served same on them.

In response,A. Ademola, who represented first defendant, confirmed the service by the prosecution.

Justice Mohammed Idris, consequently adjourned the case until June 19 for adoption of addresses.

The offences for which the defendants are being tried, contravened the provisions of Sections 17(a), 18 (c), and 27 (3) (c) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004.

(NAN)