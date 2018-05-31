30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - APC Reps Member Formally Defects to PDP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasir Ayitogo

A member of the House of Representatives who represents Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency, Adams Jagaba, has formally defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The Kaduna lawmaker in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, cited injustice and continued suspension from the APC as his reason for defecting to the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr. Jagaba had dumped the APC after the party announced his suspension. He also described the APC as a sinking ship.

Mr. Jagaba is the first defector in recent times that has favoured the PDP in the House of Representatives. All others have mostly defected to the APC.

More details later...

Nigeria

President Buhari's Hometown Daura in 10-Day Blackout

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told Nigerians that citizens were reporting improved power supply across… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.