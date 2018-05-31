Nigeria: Breaking - APC Reps Member Formally Defects to PDP

A member of the House of Representatives who represents Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency, Adams Jagaba, has formally defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The Kaduna lawmaker in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, cited injustice and continued suspension from the APC as his reason for defecting to the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr. Jagaba had dumped the APC after the party announced his suspension. He also described the APC as a sinking ship.

Mr. Jagaba is the first defector in recent times that has favoured the PDP in the House of Representatives. All others have mostly defected to the APC.

More details later...