Nigeria: Two Die in Kano Road Accident

By Agency Report

Two people died on Tuesday evening while four others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided on Kano-Gwarzo road, an official of Kano State Fire Service said on Wednesday.

Saidu Mohammed, spokesman of the fire service, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kano that the accident occurred at about 05:35pm.

"We received a distress call from one Malam Wada Alhassan at about 05:35 p.m. that there was an accident on Gwarzo Road.

"On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 05:41 p.m. to rescue the victims," Mohammed said.

He said two vehicles, a truck with registration number XF 375 FG and a Golf car with registration number KZR 421 ZT, from opposite direction, had collided.

Mr Mohammed attributed the accident, which involved six persons, to speed limit violation which led to loss of control by the drivers.

He said the fire personnel took the victims to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano where the doctor on duty confirmed two dead while the remaining four victims were receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.

