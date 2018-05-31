Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's golf sensation Angel Eaton has come out guns blazing, as the national team prepares for the 2018 Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Championship.

Eaton, the 2018 IBB Nigeria Ladies Open champion, is among four top golfers who will represent Tanzania in the championship scheduled for June 22 to 24 in Windhoek, Namibia

Also on the list are newly-crowned Moshi Open champion Victor Joseph, Dickson Sika and Alfred Kinswaga, according to the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU).

Eaton, whose home venue is the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club course, said yesterday that she was in great shape, raring to make her mark in Windhoek.

"I have been perfecting my drive since last week. I know that I will be up against top golfers from around the African continent," the gifted golfer said.

TGU has also expressed optimism that the four golfers will do Tanzanians proud at the Windhoek Country Club course on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Unveiling the squad yesterday, the TGU chairman, Joseph Tango, said the golfers earned calls to the national team on merit.

Tango said Joseph and Sika will battle it out for top honours in the 54-hole stroke play, while Kinswaga will compete in the 36-hole stable ford.

Eaton will compete in the 36-hole stable ford in the championship that will also draw players from Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Swaziland and Kenya.

In 2016, Tanzania's Abbas Adam finished second in the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Championship. Last year, Victor Joseph finished fourth.