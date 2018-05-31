30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest Leader of Pro-Biafra Group, 20 Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Eze

The police in Enugu have arrested the leader and 20 members of the Biafran Zionists Movement.

Benjamin Onwuka and his followers were arrested on Wednesday in Enugu metropolis.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that members on Wednesday morning marched towards the Enugu Government House, allegedly to hoist Biafran flags.

Led by Mr Onwuka, who refers to himself as the president, the group which marched from the Bissala Road toward the Government House.

But upon their arrival at the Government House gate, they were rounded up by security operatives, a security source said. A combined team of security operatives including the SSS and the police carried out the arrest.

Confirming the arrest, the Enugu police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu said the 20 other members of the group were also arrested.

"The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives today nabbed the leader of Biafran Zionist Movement identified as one Bejamin Onwuka alongside with some of his members numbering about twenty one.

"Onwuka has been standing trial in the court of competent court of jurisdiction over his alleged role of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms before he resurfaced today but fell into the hands of the eagle eyed security operatives of the command.

"He was nabbed within the Enugu metropolis alongside his members based on the intelligence information. Suspects are helping the operatives in their investigations."

Mr Amaraizu said the sit-at-home called by pro-Biafra movements failed in the state.

"There were movement of vehicles, commuters and traders within and outside the metropolis contrary to the early threat and order of sit-at-home.

"Security operatives were seen at strategic places just as shops, media houses, markets and banks were open to the members of the public," he said.

Two pro-Biafra movements, IPOB and MASSOB, called for the sit-at-home to mark the Biafra Declaration by late Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the directive was complied with in some South-east states and ignored in others.

Nigeria

President Buhari's Hometown Daura in 10-Day Blackout

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told Nigerians that citizens were reporting improved power supply across… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.