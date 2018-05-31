30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Doctors in Yobe Issue 21-Day Ultimatum to Govt.

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The Association of Resident Doctors in Yobe State, on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, to address some issues they raised or they would embark on industrial action.

Ali Mohammed, chairman of the association, stated this in a press conference in Damaturu.

He said the doctors at a congress meeting noted with dismay the reduction in their salaries for the month of May, at a time when the government approved 100 per cent CONHESS salary structure for medical workers.

The doctors demanded full implementation of allowances and automatic promotion of all the doctors.

They also demanded for an upward review of residency package and deployment of more doctors to medical facilities in the state.

The doctors are also seeking for the commencement of Housemanship and Residency in government hospitals and the deployment of more facilities to the emergency unit.

Nigeria

President Buhari's Hometown Daura in 10-Day Blackout

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told Nigerians that citizens were reporting improved power supply across… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.