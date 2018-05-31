Nigeria: Doctors in Yobe Issue 21-Day Ultimatum to Govt.

The Association of Resident Doctors in Yobe State, on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, to address some issues they raised or they would embark on industrial action.

Ali Mohammed, chairman of the association, stated this in a press conference in Damaturu.

He said the doctors at a congress meeting noted with dismay the reduction in their salaries for the month of May, at a time when the government approved 100 per cent CONHESS salary structure for medical workers.

The doctors demanded full implementation of allowances and automatic promotion of all the doctors.

They also demanded for an upward review of residency package and deployment of more doctors to medical facilities in the state.

The doctors are also seeking for the commencement of Housemanship and Residency in government hospitals and the deployment of more facilities to the emergency unit.