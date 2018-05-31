30 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets New Sierra Leone Leader, Offers Support

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja assured the new president of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, of Nigeria's support, as his work towards a stable and improved economy.

Receiving the Sierra Leonean leader at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari congratulated Mr Bio on his successful elections and the transitions that ushered in a new government in the country.

"We will continually stand by you to ensure stability in your country. We believe security in the West Coast region, Africa and the world should be a collective concern," he said.

Mr Buhari said Nigeria had for long provided security support for the country, especially during the 11 years of civil war, and would continue to assist the forces on the ground to ensure the peace and stability needed for development.

President Buhari noted that he shared a lot in common with the Sierra Leonean president, which includes ruling the country as a former military general, contesting several elections as opposition and winning to face the challenges of security and an ailing economy.

In his remarks, the president of Sierra Leone said his country remains grateful to Nigeria for the brotherly role it played in ensuring an end to protracted civil war in the country, and the successful political transitions since then.

Mr Bio said he would work towards deepening the bilateral relations with Nigeria, and the strengthening of the regional bond, particularly in the areas of security and trade.

