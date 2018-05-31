Nigeria: Mace Saga - Gombe APC Suspends Minority Leader

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Gombe State chapter, has suspended the State House of Assembly Minority Leader, Ahmad Haruna, for six months citing displeasure at his action over a theft of the assembly's mace.

The vice chairman of the party, Julius Ishaya, disclosed this during a press conference in Gombe.

The party said the lawmaker's actions in the course and aftermath of the alleged theft were mere blackmail and a subterfuge adding that the suspension of four lawmakers over the mace saga did not follow due process.

The party also expressed displeasure at his (Haruna) criticism of the recently held ward and local government congresses across the state.

The assembly had earlier suspended four APC members for four legislative days over the 'theft' of the mace.

The sanction was imposed over their alleged roles in the unlawful removal of the mace by a member from the chamber at a plenary of the House.

The assembly also asked a committee to investigate the incident and report back.

But according to the state APC, Mr Haruna took actions that were inimical to the progress of the party.

The party said it was displeased that Mr Haruna claimed that ward and local government congresses did not hold in the state, thereby disputing the positions of the Kawu Sumaila-led committe and a senator, Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

Mr Sumaila is a special adviser President Muhammadu Buhari.

This action, the party said showed that Mr Haruna "fed the public with wrong information and constitutes a conduct that embarrassed the party and equally brought the party into contempt and ridicule".

On the stolen mace, the party said: "Our committee which we set to investigate the stolen mace found out that the mace theft was a mere blackmail and 'defamation of character' as the house continued with the plenary on the same day and the following day using the same (stolen) mace".

It added that the suspension of the four APC lawmakers did not follow due process as they were not given fair hearing. The four suspended members are Abdullahi Abubakar, Mohammed Bello, Ibrahim Sadiq Abubakar and Walid Mohammed.

"We the state excutive committee of the APC in Gombe acknowledge and recognise the new leadership of the assembly as Sadiq Abubkar Ibrahim (Minority Leader), Maigari Jungudo (Deputy), Mohammed Bello (Minority Whip) and Abdullahi Abubakar (Deputy Minority Whip). The other 'three members' that supported Ahmed Usman Haruna, the party will invite them for discussion," Mr Ishaya said.

Meanwhile, Mr Haruna, when contacted said he was not aware of his suspension by the chapter. He also said the party has no right to suspend as "only the Gombe State House of Assembly can suspend me."